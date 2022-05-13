UP Madrasas to Mandatorily Play National Anthem Before Starting Classes

Like schools, now madrassas in Uttar Pradesh will also have to play national anthem before their academic schedule starts. The Madrasa Education Council has made the national anthem mandatory before the commencement of classes in madrassas. A new academic session starts after the Ramadan holiday. The national anthem will be performed and prayers will be offered in the madrassas every morning from the new academic year. This order is applicable to all aided and non-aided madrasas.

Following the instructions by the Madrasa Education Council, the District Minority Officer has issued a letter to all the madrasa managers. It has been clearly said that now, like schools, madrassas will also have to play the national anthem.

Meanwhile, the Madrasa board exams will begin from May 14 for which the District Minority Welfare Officer will be monitoring the situation. According to Minority Welfare Minister Danish Azad Ansari said all madrassas have been informed about the national anthem.

In Saharanpur district also, the notification has been issued for conducting national anthem in 238 madrasas. It also includes those madrasas in which education is being imparted under the revised scheme. In these madrasas, teachers have been kept on an honorarium basis. Normally in madrassas there is prayer first, after that the studies start, but now according to the orders issued by the government, there will be national anthem before the start of studies in madrasas.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has completed the evaluation process of the UP Inter and high school board exams. The evaluation process which started on April 20 has been completed within a month. A total of 51,92 689 of candidates had registered for the exams. The board is likely to release the results by the third week of June.

Over 2 crore copies were evaluated by the UP board within the first 16 days of evaluation of the board exam copies. Out of the total, as many as 24,11,350 appeared for the UPMSP Inter exam and 27,81,654 for the 10th exam. It was held from March 24 to April 13.

