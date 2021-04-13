UP Metro Admit Card 2021 Released for Recruitment Exam to Fill 292 Posts

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited (UPMRC) or Lucknow Metro Railway Corporation (LMRC) has released the admit card 2021 for the online exams conducted to fill various posts. Candidates who want to appear for the UP Metro Recruitment 2021 examination can download admit card from the official website of UPMRC athttps://www.lmrcl.com.

The online test for the post of Assistant Manager, Maintainer (Civil), Maintainer (Electrical), Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO), and Maintainer (S & T) is scheduled to be held on April 17, 2021. UP Metro aims at filling 292 vacancies through this recruitment drive. UP Metro Recruitment 2021 online applications were invited from March 11 to April 2. The last date of submitting the fee was April 2.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UMPRC athttps://www.lmrcl.com

Step 2: On the homepage,go to the link which reads’Click here to download your Admit Card’

Step 3:Enter your ‘User ID’ and ‘Date of Birth’ and click on ‘Login’ button

Step 4:Download UPMRC Admit Card 2021 and take a print-out of it for future reference

DIRECT LINK FOR UP METRO ADMIT CARD 2021

To appear at the centre of the examination, the candidates must carry their LMRC Admit Card 2021 along with one passport size photograph (same as in the application form) and a valid photo identity card, which may include passport, driving license, voter ID, Aadhaar card orPAN card(same as mentioned in the application form).

UPMRC Exam 2021 will be conducted in16 cities including Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Greater Noida, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar and Varanasi.

In view of COVID-19 situation in the country, UPMRC has asked all thecandidates to adhere to guidelines. Candidate must bring their own mask, gloves, personal hand sanitizer, transparent water bottle, a simple pen and the exam0related documents (Admit Card, ID Card, Pen etc.). No other items will be permitted inside the exam venue. Candidates showing COVID symptoms will not be allowed entry into the exam venue.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here