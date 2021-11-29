UP NEET Counselling 2021 to Begin Soon, All You Need to Know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG 2021 announced the NEET result on their official website, at neet.nta.nic.in on November 1. With the results out, candidates, who have qualified for the medical entrance test, must now be seeking for the NEET-UG 2021 counselling dates.

NEET 2021 Counselling for 85 per cent Quota which is under states is already started in some of the states. In this regard, the Director-General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, will start UP NEET UG Counselling 2021 soon. Here is all you should know about the upcoming counselling dates.

The first step for aspirants is to fill the application form for UP NEET 2021 admission, at the official website, upneet.gov.in. Following this candidates have to fill in their personal, academic, and NEET 2021 details in the form. It is important that all the details in the application form are verified before submitting as the admission-related notices will be communicated via the mentioned details.

Post the application form, candidates have to upload their scanned passport size images, signature, and left-hand thumb impression. It is vital that applicants check out the specifications stated by the authority.

The final step which will mark the submission of the UP MBBS application form is to pay the application fees in provided modes. Candidates will also have to undergo document verification and the choice-filling process, during the counselling process. Lastly, don’t forget to download the NEET UG counselling 2021 Registration slip and take a printout of it for future reference.

The merit list of UP NEET 2021, which gets prepared on the basis of the NEET scores, and registrations, will be released for each round, separately. All aspirants who will be able to make their way to the merit list will be eligible to participate in UP NEET 2021 counselling, which will grant admissions under 85% state quota seats. On the basis of the UP NEET 2021 counselling, UPDGME will grant admission to MBBS (6,428 seats) and BDS (2,251 seats) of 32 medical and 23 dental colleges.

