UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-up Round Seat Allotment Result Today

The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Education and Training is expected to announce the seat allotment result of UP NEET PG counselling mop up round seat allotment result today, November 26. Candidates who applied for the counselling can check the result at the official website — upneet.gov.in, once released. Candidates will need their login details such as application number and password to access the result.

The Directorate of Education, Uttar Pradesh had released the merit list for NEET PG 2022 medical mop-up round and NEET PG 2022 dental mop-up round on November 22. Thereafter, candidates were allowed to fill in their choices on November 23 and 24. Candidates who are allotted seats in the mop-up round will get the allotment letter and will have to report to their colleges between November 27 and November 30 for payment of fees and document verification.

UP NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on mop up round seat allotment result

Step 3: Enter the application number and password

Step 4: The result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download the page and take a print out for further use

Meanwhile, as per latest data revealed by the health ministry, medical colleges in India increased by 67 per cent in the last eight years. Earlier it was 387, and in the last eight years, it has increased to 648. There are 355 government medical colleges and 293 private medical colleges among them, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The number of government medical colleges (GMCs) alone has risen by 96 per cent since 2014, while the private sector has grown by 42 per cent. As a result, the number of UG and PG medical seats has increased by 87 per cent and 105 per cent, respectively, the report added. A total of 261 colleges have been added to the country’s medical education system during the last eight years. The number of undergraduate medical seats has increased from 51,348 in 2014 to 96,077 in 2022. At the same time, the number of PG seats increased from 31,185 to 63,842.

