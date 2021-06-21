UP NHM Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for 2800 CHO Posts, Check Other Details

The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for a six month certificate course in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) Training for the 2021-22 session. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can apply through the official website of UP NHM.

The application process will commence from 11:00 am on June 30 and will conclude on 11:59 pm on July 20. There are a total of 2,800 vacancies for this six months long contractual training.

The candidates, who successfully complete the six months training course and clear the final exam will be posted as the Community Health Officer at Sub-Health Centers level Health and Wellness Centers on a contract basis. All aspirants must note that only online applications will be accepted by the authorities.

This course is being organised as part of government’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme. The Government of Uttar Pradesh is conducting this program to strengthen the Sub-Health Centers as Health and Wellness Centers.

UP NHM Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants who have completed a BSc Nursing or Post Basic BSc Nursing from a recognised institute or University are eligible for applying. Apart from them, only those who have done General Nursing and Midwifery course from a recognised university or institute can apply for the course.

Furthermore, at the time of application, the person must be registered as Nurse and Midwifery with the UP Nurses and Midwives Council and should also have a valid registration certificate. The age of the candidate should be less than 35 years at the time of applying.

