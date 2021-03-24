UP Police Recruitment for 1277 Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 34,800

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released a recruitment notification advertising for a total 1,277 vacancies for the post of police sub-inspector (confidential), assistant sub-inspector of police (clerk), and assistant sub-inspector of police (accounts) 2020. The candidates who are eligible and willing for the post can start applying from May 1 at the official website, www.uppbpb.gov.in and the last date to submit applications is May 31.

To be selected for the posts, candidates will have to pass an online written exam, type test for steno post. Based on merit, candidates will be shortlisted for medical tests and personality tests followed by document verification. UP Police ASI written exam will assess the aspirant on various aspects. The paper will have four sections namely, General Hindi/ Computer Knowledge, GK/Current Affairs, Numerical and Mental Ability and Mental Aptitude Test/Logical Exam of 100 marks each.

Total - 1227

Police Sub-Inspector - 295

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police - 624

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) - 358

Any person who is applying for these posts must be between the age of 21-28 years.

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 400.

Candidates selected for the post of assistant sub-inspector of police (clerk) will get salary in the range of Rs 5200-20200 with grade pay of Rs 2800. Those selected for the post of police sub-inspector will get pay in the scale of Rs 9300- Rs 34800 with a grade pay of Rs 4200