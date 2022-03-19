UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: UPPRPB May Soon Announce Application Process

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has not extended the last date of the tender to finalise the agency to conduct examinations for the recruitment of constables in the state. This indicates that an agency will soon be finalised following which the board will start with the application process of UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022.

Earlier the UPPRPB announced the recruitment for 26,210 constable posts and 172 posts of firemen. The board invited tenders from a host of agencies in this regard till March 15.

According to the available information, the UP Police Constable Recruitment exam will be conducted offline using OMR sheets. The examination will feature multiple choice type questions and the board may allow 12th pass candidates to take the exam.

The UPPRPB has also invited applications from candidates for the posts of Head Radio Operator, Head Mechanic Operator, Assistant Operator, Director and Radio Workshop staff. The last date to apply for the posts is March 22 and eligible candidates can apply for these positions by visiting the official website of the board- www.uppbpb.gov.in.

Candidates can also go through the official notification for the posts by visiting- http://uppbpb.gov.in/Index.aspx. The board aims to fill a total of 2430 posts with this recruitment.

For the post of Assistant Operator, the candidates should have passed Intermediate or equivalent examination with Physics and Math as subjects.

For candidates who wish to apply for the post of Head Operator, a three-year engineering diploma in Electronics/Telecommunications/Electrical/IT/Computer Science or Mechanical stream is mandatory.

To apply for the position of workshop staff, it is mandatory for the candidates to possess an ITI certificate in Telecommunications/ Electronics/ Electrical/ CS/ IT, Radio and Television/ Electric Supply and Manufacturing/ Refrigeration/ Mechanic Instrument/ Mechanic Electronics/ IT certificate in COPA.

