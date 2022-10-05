UP Police Constable Recruitment Aspirants Demand Relaxations on Age Limit

Ahead of the start of the application process for the recruitment of 26000 constables in UP Police, scores of candidates, have raised their demands for relaxation in the age limit. The candidates are demanding for a relaxation of two to four years of in age limit from the state government.

As per the protesting candidates, the last UP Police constable recruitment was held in 2018 and since then, there has not been a hiring drive. During this four-year period, many candidates crossed the upper age limit waiting for a chance to take part in the recruitment process, claimed the candidates.

Usually, the age limit for the recruitment of constables in UP Police is 18 to 22 years. The Uttar Pradesh government, last month, tuned down all such requests and said that there is not going to be any relaxation in the age limit for the recruitment drive, reported Live Hindustan.

Following this, several candidates have raised their demands on Twitter with the hashtag UPPOLICE_CONSTABLE_AGE_RELAXATION.

Aspirants said that their time had been wasted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hence, they deserved relaxation in the age limit for recruitment. Citing examples of a recent order by the Rajasthan government that gave four-year relaxation in age to candidates preparing for government jobs, an aspirant demanded similar action in the case of UP Police recruitment.

Another user requested UP CM Yogi Adityanath to intervene and give candidates relaxation in the age limit for the recruitment drive.

This year, the recruitment Board has expected around 20 lakh candidates to appear in the UP Police Constable exam. According to estimates, there are going to be 76 candidates competing for each post in the UP Police constable recruitment drive. The recruitment test will be conducted in offline mode through OMR sheets, Candidates will be asked objective-type questions. Additionally, candidates will also have to clear the physical fitness test for the final selection. More details will get clear with the release of the official notification.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here