​UP Police Recruitment 2021: From Documents Needed to Application Process - All You Need to Know

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) started the registration process for UP Police Recruitment 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. The last day to fill the application form is April 30, 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

9,534 posts of Sub-Inspector and equivalent including Civil Police, Platoon Commander and Fire Service Second Officer are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates who are willing to apply can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, how to apply and other information here.

1. Sub Inspector (SI): 9027 Posts

2. Platoon Commander: 484 Posts

3. Fire Service Second Officer: 23 Posts

Out of the total 9,534 vacancies, 3,613 posts are for the unreserved category followed by 902 posts for EWS, 2,437 posts for OBC and 1,895 and 180 posts for SC and ST categories, respectively.

Candidates who will be applying for the posts must have Bachelor Degree in any stream from a recognised university/college/institution.

21 years is the minimum age limit, while the maximum age limit is 28 years.

Candidates will be selected based on online written exam, PST, PET, and Medical Examination.

Applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400 to get themselves registered.

Selected candidates would be paid a salary in the range from Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800, along with grade pay of Rs 4,200.

Candidates filling the application form will require scanned colour passport size photograph in JPEG format of size 11 KB to 30 KB, Scanned signature in JPEG format, category certificate, domicile certificate, 10th mark-sheet or certificate for proof of date of birth, 12th / HSC mark-sheet, graduation degree from a recognized University, etc.

Step 1: Visit uppbpb.gov.in and click on UP Police SI Recruitment 2021 link or click on the direct link

Step 2: Then, a new window will open from there click on New User

Step 3: Fill in the necessary details and enter your email ID and mobile number to register

Step 4: To verify your credentials, an OTP would be sent to you. Enter the OTP, type the verification code, check the declaration and then click on submit

Step 5: As the above-mentioned process will be completed successfully, a registration number would be displayed on the screen. The registration number and password will also be sent to your registered mobile number

Step 6: Candidates will have to use the registration number and password to login to the account and complete the application process

Step 7: Provide the other required information and upload the relevant document

Step 8: Pay the application fees

Step 9: Next, click on the declaration, confirm and submit the application for final submission

Step 10: Candidates can download and take a print out of the application form for future reference