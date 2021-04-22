UP Police Recruitment 2021: Registrations Open for 1277 SI, ASI Posts

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited applications for 1,277 posts of police sub-inspector (confidential), assistant sub-inspector of police (clerk), and assistant sub-inspector of police (Accounts)2020. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts from May 1 on the official website — uppbpb.gov.in. The last date for application is May 31.

Of the 1,277 posts, 624 are for UP Police Clerk, 358 for UP police accounts, and 295 for police sub-inspector (confidential). The board has also informed that there are vacancies at 52 posts at the vigilance establishment, Lucknow of which 32 are for SI confidential and 20 for ASI accounts.

Candidates will be selected based on an online written exam. It will be followed by a computer typing test, medical test, and personality test.

Education: For ASI Clerk, candidates need to have a Bachelor degree in any stream in any recognized University. Hindi typing speed of 25 WPM and English typing 30 WPM and O Level Exam Passed.

For ASI accounts, a graduate degree in accounts or commerce. Hindi typing speed of 15 wpm and O-level passed, and for SI confidential, bachelor degree in any stream from any recognized University. Hindi typing speed of 25 WPM and English typing 30 WPM is needed. The candidate should be able to type 8 WPM in Hindi and O level exam passed for SI confidential post.

According to candidates’ categories, the age limit can vary from 21 to 28 years.

Male candidates should be at least 163cm in height, have a 79-84 chest, and be able to run up to 4.8km in 28 minutes. For those belonging to ST category, candidates should be 156cm in height, have a 77-82 chest and can run up to 4.8km in 28 minutes.

Female candidates should be at least 150cm in height and can run up to 2.4km in 16 minutes. For candidates belonging to ST category, the height requirement is 156cm. They should also be able to run up to 2.4km in 16 minutes.

Step 1: Visit official website of UPPRPB — upprpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab of recruitment (Once it is active from May 1)

Step 3: Select the post for which you want to apply

Step 4: Fill the form of registration and application with necessary details and documents

Step 5: Pay application fee

Step 6:Download the application form and take print out for future use

Candidates will be offered a band of Rs 5200 - Rs 20200 and grade pay of Rs2800 for assistant sub-inspector of police (clerk) and a band of Rs 9300 - Rs 34800 and grade pay of Rs 4200 for police sub-inspector (confidential).

