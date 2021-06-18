UP Police Recruitment 2021: UPPRB Announces Fresh Vacancies For Around 3000 Posts

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates on 2,937 posts including 2,244 vacancies in the Radio Branch and 693 vacancies of Computer Operator in the Police Department.

The online application will start soon, the board said. Police Recruitment Board DG RK Vishwakarma had earlier given details about the posts and said that the vacancies at the radio branch are in the technical category. This year, the board is conducting multiple recruitment drives to fill the vacant posts in the police department.

Vishwakarma said that the Uttar Pradesh government has given approval for a total of 2,244 vacant posts of radio branch. The vacant posts include Principal Operator, Head Operator Numerical, Assistant Operator and Workshop Staff. Approval has also been received to fill 693 vacant posts of Computer Operators in the police department. Now, the process of recruitment to these posts has started with the release of notification.

“The agency has also been selected to conduct the recruitment examination. Soon the tender process for the Computer Operator Recruitment Exam will also be completed,” Vishwakarma said.

The board is preparing to conduct the recruitment exam to fill these posts before December this year. The process of application for these posts will also be started soon.

The process of online application for recruitment to 9,534 posts of Sub Inspector in Civil Police, Platoon Commander in PAC and Second Fire Officer in Fire Department has ended on June 15. However, few applicants were demanding to extend the last date of submission of the application form.

Meanwhile, the board is accepting online application forms to fill up 1,339 SI and ASI posts in the Police Department. The board will accept the application till July 15. The aspirants who want to apply for the job should have a Bachelor’s degree in any stream from any recognized university in India. He/She should know typing and shorthand. The candidate should be of 21-28 years old.

