UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins for 1329 Posts, Check How to Apply

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has started the application process for the UP SI recruitment 2021 from today, June 1 onwards. Interested candidates can apply at the official website of UPPRPB on or before July 15 at the official website of UPPRPB. Previously, the application deadline was June 30, however, it has been extended by 15 days due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis across the country.

The UP Police recruitment drive 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 1329 vacancies for the post of SI (Confidential), SI (Confidential-Vigilance), ASI Ministerial, ASI Accounts (Only for Commerce Graduate), and ASIM Vigilance SI (Confidential), SI (Confidential - Vigilance), ASI Clerk, ASI Accounts (for Commerce Graduate only) and ASIM Vigilance.

UPPRPB SI recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPPRPB

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Online application to the posts of Uttar Pradesh Sub-Inspector of Police (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) for online application to the posts of Direct Recruitment-2020-21"

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window, where you have to click on ‘New user’ tab (top right corner)

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and click on continue

Step 5: Submit all the necessary details and provide a valid email ID and mobile number to complete the registration

Step 6: Once the registration is done, an OTP will be sent to verify the credentials. Enter the OTP, verification code, tick the declaration, and submit

Step 7: Login using the registration number and password and complete the application form

Step 8: Pay the application fee and submit. Once done, download a copy of the application form

UPPRPB SI recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Applicants will be called for an online written exam followed by Physical Standard Test, Physical Eligibility Test and Medical Exam. The schedule for the written exam will be released in due course.

Candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates and information.

