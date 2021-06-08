UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Know All About Medical Tests

Many of the aspirants who have been preparing for the police recruitment exam clear the written test, however, they fail to pass the medical examination. Sometimes, due to very minor physical problems candidates are declared unfit. Hence, it is being advised that the candidates should pay special attention to medical fitness along with the written examination for the recruitment.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is currently accepting the application for the UP Police SI recruitment 2021. The candidates who aspire to become a Sub-Inspector of Police in Uttar Pradesh should know about the details of the medical test.

The medical test for the UP Police SI Recruitment will include the following.

Head - The candidate should not have suffered any kind of head injury at the time of medical examination.

Eye check- As a part of the recruitment process the eyes of the candidates are examined at the time of the medical test. Candidates should not have any problems like squint and curvature in their eyes. They should have normal eye vision without glasses.

Ear check- Candidates should have the ability to hear from both ears normally.

Nasal check– There should be no disease in the nose during the medical test.

UP SI recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Applicants will be called for a 400 marks online written exam. After the written exam, the verification will take place along with a test of all Physical eligibility standards. After these two rounds, candidates will have to undergo a Physical Eligibility Test wherein their fitness will be tested.

The fourth round of the recruitment process will be a medical Exam wherein a medical test of body parts will be conducted.

The last round of recruitment will be a skill test/personal interview. Under this, a candidate’s capability to handle situations and the task will be tested.

The UP Police recruitment drive 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 1,329 vacancies.

