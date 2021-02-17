UP Police SI Recruitment for Over 9400 Vacancies to Be Announced Soon; Check Details Here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board will notify the recruitment of Sub Inspector, Civil Police, Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police, and Fire Service Second Officer soon on its official website www.uppbpb.gov.in. Around 9500 vacancies will be notified under this recruitment drive. However, there is no fixed date for the release of notification hence the interested candidates should keep visiting the official website to stay updated. The UP Police SI recruitment was earlier scheduled to be announced in January. The new dates for the application process as well as the UP Police written exam will be updated soon on the website.

A report published by India.com suggests that the tender process for the 9400 sub-inspectors recruitment in UP Police was completed in November last year. A letter regarding the same was also sent to the government.

Read about the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details here:

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Interested aspirants must check the eligibility criteria and other details before proceeding to the UPPRB application form.

Educational requirement: applicants must possess a graduation degree or equivalent from any recognized university.

Age limit: The age limit for UP Police SI recruitment is 21 to 28 years.

UP Police SI Selection Process:

The selection process will be conducted in 3 phases- CBT-based written exam, document verification and physical standard examination, physical ability test. The candidates will have to score a minimum of 35 marks in each section of the written exam to get shortlisted for the physical ability test. Earlier the cut off mark for UP Police SI written exam was 50.

UP Police SI application process:

UPPRB will start the applications process in online mode only at uppbpb.gov.in. The candidates will be able to apply for the same after the application window activated. Those qualifying for the UPPRB Police SI exam will be appointed in various departments across the state.