UP Polytechnic Exam: Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Students Demand Exam Postponement

Due to the rising covid-19 cases, there is fear among the students who are going to appear for the UP Polytechnic offline exam for the odd semester that is going to commence from January 20. Reluctant to appear for the exam, the students have written to the authorities to postpone it. They have also started a campaign on social media to highlight the “gravity of the situation".

No decision has been taken on the proposed offline examinations as of now. Following this, students from across the state started to pen down their stories and problems on social media. A couple of students claimed that they are infected with coronavirus and if the exams are conducted on January 20, they will not be able to appear.

The Secretary of Technical Education Council, Sunil Kumar Sonkar told the Hindustan, that the board is monitoring the situation. He revealed that a meeting with the higher officials regarding the examinations is scheduled for January 16. In the meeting, the status of the pandemic, across all districts, will be reviewed, after which a decision regarding the proposed examinations, will be taken.

The application form for the UP Polytechnic exam was made available to the students in the last week of December 2021. The UP Polytechnic exam is a 3-hour paper, which has around 100 questions. The exam is taken in Hindi and English only, while the questions are objective type (MSQ). For every correct answer, 4 marks will be awarded to the candidate, however, for every incorrect option, 1 mark will be deducted.

Though the course of polytechnic exam varies from course to course, the candidates have to study the subjects taught in qualifying examinations, class 10, class 12, and graduation).

