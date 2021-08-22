UP Polytechnic JEECUP 2021 Online Mock Test Link Activated, How to Appear

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has activated the link for the online mock test for the Uttar Pradesh JEE (Polytechnic). The mock test will help students get accustomed to the examination process. The JEECUP 2021 exam is scheduled to be held from August 31 to September 4.

UPJEE Polytechnic JEECUP 2021: How to appear for the mock test?

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEECUP

Step 2: Click on the mock test link on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using required credentials such as name and course. Submit

Step 4: Appear for the mock test as per instructions mentioned on the page

The duration of the entrance exam will be for 2 hours 30 minutes and will be held in three shifts. While the first exam will be conducted from 8 am to 10:30 am, the second will be held from 12 noon to 2:30 pm and the third from 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

The application process for the polytechnic exam has also been extended up till July 25 and can be registered at the official website at jeecup.nic.in. The deadline for applicants has been extended four times. The date for the release of the hall ticket will be announced soon. Candidates will then be able to download their hall tickets from the official website using their name and course details.

This year, the entrance exam of all the groups will be conducted through the computer-based test (CBT) method. Candidates will be allotted institutes on the basis of the merit of the exam. Through this exam, candidates will be eligible for admission in the first year and second-year lateral entry to the polytechnic colleges in UP. Following the exam, phased online counseling will be held from the last week of September.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here