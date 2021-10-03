UP Principal's Campaign to Educate Physically-challenged Students Draws Praise from PM Modi

An Uttar Pradesh teacher’s initiative to ensure physically-challenged children do not miss out on school education has taken the shape of a campaign, which now has hundreds as beneficiaries, and has also drawn praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deepmala Pandey, who is the principal of a primary school in Dabhora Gangapur village in Bareilly district, began the initiative in 2018 to identify out of school physically-challenged children and get them enrolled, and now it is known as the ”one teacher, one call” campaign.

What was once the cause of an individual, has at present 350 teachers of different schools contributing to it. The “one teacher, one call” campaign drew praise from Prime Minister Modi, who in his Sunday ”Maan ki Baat” lauded her efforts, and that of other teachers’ who joined her in the drive.

Pandey said she was moved by the helplessness of a nine-year-old boy named Anmol, who lived in her school’s neighbourhood and would silently watch children coming to the school. She found that the boy was mute from birth and his family never thought of sending him to school.

