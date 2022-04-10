UP Private Schools Allowed to Increase Fee by 10%

The Uttar Pradesh government has now allowed private schools across the state to increase in fees by 10 per cent. The order issued by additional chief secretary of secondary education, Aradhna Shukla said private schools can increase their fees from the upcoming academic session. The fee structure of the academic session 2019-20 will be kept as the base after which the fee can be increased by 10 per cent, Shukla added.

The government had earlier banned all private schools from increasing the school fees in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Private schools can increase the fees for the academic session 2022-23 as per norms," reads the letter issued by the UP govt which has been sent to the district inspectors of schools (DIoSes) and other secondary education department officials.

लखनऊ : यूपी के निजी स्कूलों को 10 फीसदी तक फीस बढ़ाने की मंजूरी, सरकार ने फीस बढ़ाने से हटाई रोक। ACS माध्यमिक शिक्षा ने जारी किया आदेश।— News18 Uttar Pradesh (@News18UP) April 10, 2022

The Association of Private Schools of UP, on January 7, had challenged the government order that prohibited hike in school fees due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court, on March 15, had asked the state government to file its reply on the petition.

In the academic sessions 2020-21 and 2021-22, the government had stopped the private schools due to the pandemic. The schools were asked to continue with the fee structure of 2019-20.

Meanwhile, the UP board class 12 exams had commenced on March 24 and will continue till April 12. The exams are being conducted in two shifts – the morning shift from 8 am to 11:15 am and the second shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. A total of 24,11,035 students have registered and are appearing for the UP 12th exams.

