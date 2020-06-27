UP Result 2020: Apart from upresults.nic.in, How to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Board Results via SMS

UP Result 2020 |As the evaluation process of answer sheets for Uttar Pradesh Board Classes 10 and 12 exams has been completed, the Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, will be announcing the UP Board Result 2020 for class 10 and class 12 today. The UP Board examinations results 2020 will be declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) at 12 noon.

For now, keeping the coronavirus situation in mind, the officials have decided to declare the UP 10th Result 2020 on the official website of the board. To check UP Board marksheet and result, the UPMSP UP Board Result 2020 online, students need to visit upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net. However, students will receive their original marksheet from their respective schools after the lockdown is lifted. For this year, 30 lakh students sat for the UPMSP Matriculation Examination. Students who are facing issues with their internet connectivity will be able to check their UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2020 via SMS.

Students can directly check their UP Board results for both classes 10 and 12 by filling up the slots below:

How to get UP Class 10 Board Results 2020 via SMS

Candidates are advised to keep note down their roll number and related details while checking the score as any on the information will be asked by the board during the Uttar Pradesh 10th Result 2020.

Type UP10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

How to get UP Board Result 2020 via Mobile App

Result seekers need to download 'UPMSP UP Board Result 2020' via Google Play Store on their devices. Log in to the mobile application, enter the required credentials to check the Uttar Pradesh Board High School Result 2020.

It is important to notice that as per the rules issued by the board, every student has to score a minimum 35 per cent marks in each subject to pass the examination. Failing to do so will result in the compartment exams, to be conducted later.