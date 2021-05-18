UP Schools to Resume Online Classes from May 20

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the educational institutes across the state to start online classes for all classes, except primary classes, from May 20 onwards. The government has shared the announcement through its official Twitter handle.

All educational institutes have been shut since the last week of March due to the worsening COVID-19 situation and strict lockdown imposed in the state. The UP government had deferred the online classes till May 15. Keeping in view the ongoing situation it was decided to resume with online classes from May 29. The physical classes will remain suspended until the situation normalizes.

Students can contact their respective schools to know details about the online classes.

Meanwhile, there are several reports regarding the cancellation of UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams doing rounds on the internet. However there is no official statement form the board yet. As per the reports, the board is likely to promote the Class 10 students to Class 11 on the basis of the pre-board and half-yearly exam. The board is likely to take any decision after reviewing the ongoing COVID-19 situation on May 20.

Since most of the boards are promoting students on the basis of internal assessment and pre-boards results, UP Board too is likely to cancel written exams. The speculations arose because the board had asked schools to submit pre-board makes.

Keeping in view the safety of students, the government has already postponed the high school and intermediate exams of the UP Board. The Board had promoted students from Class 6 to 9 without holding any exams. The same was the case for those in Class 11. The state is currently under strict lockdown till May 24 to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

