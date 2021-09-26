Up-Skilling Youth for Future Jobs: YES Foundation Launches New Initiative, Details Here

The YES Foundation had recently announced a new partnership with Friends Union for Energising Lives (FUEL) on Thursday. This partnership was forged in order on the back of the future skills training programme that was launched for disadvantaged youth. The programme is aimed at imparting a certain level of training to these youths in the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Marketing, along with aptitude and employability skills. The YES Foundation is hoping to reach over 3,500 youths across the country through this initiative.

The ultimate goal of this initiative would be to impart said knowledge and make these youths job-ready through counselling and skilling them for careers in the future.

The Cabinet Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Maharashtra, Nawab Malik, had launched the initiative in the presence of Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO of YES BANK, Manisha Verma, the Principal Secretary of the Skill Development Department, Government of Maharashtra; Ketan Deshpande, the Founder and CEO of FUEL and Santosh Huralikoppi, the Chief Mentor at FUEL.

In a press release issued by YES Foundation talking about it same, it was also touted that according to an India Skills Report 2021, around 45.9 per cent of Indian youths are employable. On the other hand, 85.92 per cent of them are on the hunt for internships to help start their careers, according to the release. It was stated that these numbers were a direct reflection of the competitive nature of the industry and the high level of competition that youth would face when searching for employment across the board. However, with the rapid onset of technological advancements, there are more and more jobs coming into the market said the YES Foundation. Therefore, specialised skilling and training is needed for growing sectors like AI, digital marketing, cloud computing and so on.

Prashant Kumar said, “The targeted skill-building initiative has been conceived in line with YES BANK’s belief that empowering the youth of today will secure the future of our country. Skilling youth in futuristic technology will not only offer a stepping stone to rewarding career options of the future but also go a long way in ensuring sustained economic growth and technological innovation. Aligned with the Bank’s overall CSR strategy and the global Sustainable Development Goals, the partnership with FUEL will help promote social development in the country and contribute to its economic growth.”

The YES Foundation claims that the better these young people are skilled up in the relevant fields, the higher their chances will be of landing these new job positions that are popping up. Hence, the entity has partnered up with FUEL in order to offer youths career counselling as well as skill training. After they complete their training, students will get a certificate that is jointly given under the YES Foundation and FUEL. The potential candidates will also be given the assistance that they need in placements by helping them connect with relevant industry professions/partners for internships or the like.

Apart from the skills training, the programme will also focus on increasing the self-awareness of the youth through aptitude and soft skills training. It also intends to teach them about the different career paths and the skills that they will need in order to achieve those roles down the line.

Cabinet Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Maharashtra State, Nawab Malik said, “I am thankful to YES Foundation and FUEL’s initiative of supporting deprived and underserved 3500 students for skilling them in futuristic training and making them job-ready. We can convert our population into an asset through skilling and contribute to nation-building.”

“We are pleased to partner with YES Foundation to impact needy youth and look forward for such opportunities as we at FUEL have applied for Private Skill University therefore, we invite leading corporates of India to partner with us,” said Ketan Deshpande.

