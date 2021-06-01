UP State University Exams 2021: Plan To Finish Final Yr, Semester Exams By August 13

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to complete the final year and semester examinations in the state-run universities by August 13, 2021. Students have to appear for only one question paper per subject. The single-question paper of a subject will be prepared in such a way that it will cover all the papers of that particular subject. Unlike previous years, this time the question paper will be in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format and students have to give the answers on Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet.

According to media reports, the above proposal has been prepared on the recommendations made by the three-member committee of vice-chancellors. Soon, the government will issue official order in this regard.

The marks for the practical examinations will be given to students based on their performance in written examinations. The oral examination will also be conducted online as per the requirement, the proposal outlines.

The rules for students’ promotions have also been laid out in the proposal. The committee has recommended separate rules of promotion for semester examinations and final year examinations.

According to the proposal, the state universities which have not conducted Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) first-year examinations 2021 yet, will promote the students to the second year without holding any examination. The marks of the first-year UG and PG courses will be allotted on the basis of the marks of their second-year examination.

Those universities that have held the UG and PG first year examinations in 2020, will promote the second-year students to final year on the basis of marks obtained in the first-year examinations. However, the second-year students of those universities which have not conducted first-year examinations in 2020, will have to sit for examinations in order to get promoted to final year, according to the proposal.

