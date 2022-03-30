UP Students Asked to Write 'Opposite of 60,' Questions From Different Subjects in Exams

School-level exams being held for students across Uttar Pradesh have stunned students by asking bizarre questions. Students across schools are reporting errors in their question papers. While in a question asked in class 5 Hindi exam, students were asked to write opposite of a tree, in another question in class 7 English paper, students were asked to write opposite of 60.

In another exam of English, students were asked a question about mathematics. The question in the English exam asked students to identify a rectangle among the figures given, however, the question did not have any images, reported news agency ANI.

Read | UP Board Class 12 English Question Paper Leaked, Exam Canceled in 24 Districts

All these mistakes are happening in annual exams for classes 1 to 9. Uttar Pradesh is holding offline exams after about two years of promoting students based on internal assessments, due to Covid-19.

The question papers for school-level exams are created by teachers at the district institute of education and technology under the surveillance of Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA). These papers are supposed to be crafted on the model prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Advertisement

After several errors were reported in schools across the state, a probe has been ordered into the matter. Director-General of school education Anamika Singh told IANS, “Despite Covid and elections we are managed to hold annual exams after two years. I have directed the UPBEC secretary t examine issues related to questions and take appropriate action on the same."

There are over 1.6 crore students enrolled in 1.3 lakh schools across Uttar Pradesh who have been affected by the incident. In the meanwhile, UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is also conducting class 10 and class 12 board exams.

Shockingly on the first day of the exam, over 4.18 lakh students both of class 10 and class 12 skipped the UP Boards exams. In the first session of the exam, 2,61,120 students and in the second 1,57,387 students were absent.

While it is not unusual to see examinees dropping out on the opening day of board examinations, this is the highest number of students dropping out in UP boards in recent years. In 2020, around 2.4 lakh students had dropped out on the first day.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.