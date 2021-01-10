UP Teacher Recruitment 2020: Third Round of Counselling to Begin Soon, 69,000 Posts Vacant; Check Here

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council will soon be conducting the third round of counselling to recruit around 69,000 teachers. Candidates who could not attend the last round counselling are eligible to apply for the third round.

According to reports, Director General, Department of School Education Vijay Kumar Anand said that the department will organise the third round of counselling and the vacant seats and the process will be carried forward as per rules.

UP Teacher Recruitment 2020: Previous rounds

So far 31,277 and 36,590 posts were filled in the first and second counselling rounds of the UP Teacher Recruitment 2020. Appointment letters have also been sent after the counselling process concluded. However, even after two rounds of counselling, many seats were reported to be vacant. Hence, the third round of counselling will now be held. Candidates will be able to check the date and other details on the official site. The authorities will issue a notification soon.

UP Teacher Recruitment 2020: Important dates

The Council announced the result for this recruitment test on May 12, 2020. The appointment process began on May 28, 2020. Over 1.46 lakh candidates have qualified the examination.

The district allocation list was released on June 2, 2020. Soon after the district allotment list was released, the Allahabad High Court had put a hold the appointment of Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teacher Recruitment for 69,000 posts. Later in November, the Supreme Court of India had allowed the Uttar Pradesh government to fill up 69,000 teacher vacancies in the state as per the result announced in May 2020.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced 50,000 jobs vacancies. As per the several media reports, UPSSSC has received proposals to recruit for over 40,000 vacant jobs already.