UP to Hold Final Year Exams for College Students

The Uttar Pradesh government will hold the final-year exams of all students under the technical education department in the third week of July. The order is applicable to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and its affiliated colleges. The detailed guidelines regarding the exams process will be issued by the universities under broad framework given by the government, Kumar said responding to a query.

Other than the final year exams, the remaining exams will take place in the last week of July. It will be held in an objective format in the online mode, Secretary Alok Kumar tweeted.

“Govt has taken a decision to hold final year exams of all students under technical education department in 3rd week of July. Other than final year, exams will take place in last week of July. It will be objective type and online," Kumar tweeted.

Meanwhile, the university and college examinations, except for final year students, have been cancelled in the state in view of the pandemic situation, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma made the announcement earlier. Students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessments and projects.

The final year will have to sit for the exams which is likely to be held in the month of August. The second-year undergraduate students will be promoted on the basis of their first-year results. Sharm also said even though all the first-year graduate students will be promoted, their marks will be determined by the results of second-year exams that they will take in 2022.

