UP to Implement State Rankings to Analyse Performance of Technical Institutes

In order to improve the quality of technical education, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to implement a state-level ranking system — the Uttar Pradesh State Institutional Ranking Framework (UPSIRF). It will be a data-driven approach to analyse the performance of public and private technical universities and will be on the lines of NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework).

Secretary Technical and Vocation education Alok Kumar took to Twitter to announce the same. “Soon technical education dept of UP government will come up with a State institutional ranking framework (SIRF) to rank its technical institutions and monitor their progress over important indicators like admission, research and placement”, he posted.

The institution will be rated on the basis of their performance and this will also provide a measure to the government to give grants accordingly. The SIRF will compel the institutes to strive hard in achieving a good rank and will create healthy competition among the institutions.

The UPSIRF will be a pioneering attempt towards creating world-class institutions in the state, using a highly credible and transparent framework wholly based on objective data. The focus will be on helping the institutes identify areas of improvement, bridge the gaps, and achieve excellence regionally, nationally, and globally.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government is taking concrete steps for revamping higher education in Uttar Pradesh and is working on implementing this system to assess the key strengths of institutions across a wide framework.

Uttar Pradesh has three technical universities - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, HBTU KANPUR - Harcourt Butler Technical University, and Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur.

