UP to Reopen Schools for Classes 6 to 8, Students to Bring Consent Letter from Parents

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to reopen the school for classes 6 to 8 from August 24. Although offline classes were set to begin on August 23, due to the demise of UP’s former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh the reopening of schools has been postponed to tomorrow.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has also released the Covid-19 guidelines and SOPs for school reopening for classes 6 to 8. School authorities have been asked to sanitize the campus at regular intervals. They must also ensure thermal scanning of students at the entrance gate.

Attendance for students will not be compulsory. The students will have to bring a consent letter seeking permission from their parents to join the offline classes. Online classes will continue along with physical classes.

It is mandatory for students, teachers, and staff members to put on a mask and ensure social distancing norms are followed in the sitting arrangement. The govt had earlier made sanitization in all government schools compulsory. Cleanliness of toilets and the classrooms must be ensured by the schools, it had said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has earlier allowed the reopening of schools for classes 9-12 from August 16 in two shifts. While the first shift will run from 8 am to 12 noon, the second will be conducted from 12.30 to 4.30 pm.

For classes 9 to 12 also, all the schools have been asked to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines on the school premises. Both the students and staff will have to abide by the existing Covid-19 norms.

On August 19, the UP government had said the schools may be closed again if the COVID-19 situation worsens in the state. For classes 1 to 5, schools will reopen from September 1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here