UP Vidhan Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2020: Apply for 87 Various Posts Under Group B and Group C

Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Parishad Sachivalaya has invited applications for recruitment to the posts under Group B and Group C. Those who want to apply for these posts can do so by visiting uplegisassembly.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Parishad Sachivalaya recruitment process is being carried out for 87 posts.

The online application process for Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Parishad Sachivalaya recruitment started on December 8 and the last date to apply is January 7, 2021. The deadline to pay application fee is also January 7, 2021.

The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Parishad Sachivalaya application fee for candidates belonging to General, Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) is Rs 950, while that for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Physically Handicapped is Rs 850. Those belonging to PH Divyang category will be charged Rs 50 as application fee.

How to apply UP Vidhan Sabha Secretariat recruitment 2020

Step 1: Go to uplegisassembly.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for online application for various posts under Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat

Step 3: Click on apply online for registration link

Step 4: Fill required details and upload documents

Step 5: Pay application fee

Step 6: Check application status

Step 7: Take printout of the filled application form

Out of the 87 posts, one each is for Editor, Administrator, Research and Reference Assistant and Suchikar (Indexer), four for Stenographer, 13 for Review Officer, two for Assistant Private Secretary, 53 for Assistant Review Officer and 11 for Security Assistant.

The minimum and maximum age for Editor is 30 years and 40 years, while that for Stenographer is 22 years and 40 years. For all other posts, the minimum age is 21 years and maximum is 40 years. The relaxation in maximum age limit will be provided as per rule.

Candidates applying for the posts of Administrator, Assistant Review Officer, Indexer, Additional Private Secretary and Scrutiny (Review) Officer must have completed Bachelor's degree and should have knowledge of shorthand and typing.

Those applying for Indexer must be graduates in any discipline and hold diploma in library science, while the educational qualification required for Research and Reference Assistant is postgraduation in relevant discipline.

Applicants for Security Assistant post must have passed Intermediate exams.