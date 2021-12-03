UPBEB's New Chief Takes Charge, UPTET Re-Exam Dates Soon

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has reinstated Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi as the chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority Office while Ahirwar has been appointed as registrar departmental examinations.

After the arrest of former secretary Sanjay Upadhyay in the UPTET paper leak case, Chaturvedi has been brought back to the same post on such short notice. He has in his previous term conducted the recruitment of 68,500 assistant teachers in 2018.

Now, the newly appointed officials will hold meetings to conduct fair and transparent exams. It is likely that the new exam dates will be announced soon. As reported by News18.com earlier, the UPTET 2021 re-exam is likely to be held on December 26 and candidates will not have to register again, however, there has not been any public announcement regarding the UPTET exam dates.

Chaturvedi had earlier served as Secretary from September 2018 to June 17, 2021. He conducted TET for 2018 and 2019 as well for the recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers. Both the officers will take over their charges today on December 3.

Chaturvedi had been working as Joint Director Training at State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Lucknow, and Ahirwar was working as the Deputy Principal District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Sitapur before this.

UPTET 2021 has been cancelled after question papers were leaked. The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested the accused officials for the same. The owner of the printing press responsible for printing questions has also been arrested. Now, a new printing press will be appointed for printing questions and OMR sheets. It’s a big challenge for the department to make a fresh preparation to conduct the exam in a fairway.

The UPTET 2021 exams are likely to be held within a month, UP Chief Minister Yogi Andityanath had announced at the time of the exam leak.

