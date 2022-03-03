UPCATET 2022 Registration Begins: How to Apply for Agriculture Entrance, Exam Pattern

UP CA TET 2022: The online registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2022 has begun from March 1. Candidates can log on to the official website, upcateteexam.org and complete their registration before the last date, April 30. The entrance exam for admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate and doctoral courses of the participating institutes is slated to be held on June 16 and 17.

Candidates will be given a window to make amendments to the application form between May 1 and 5. Any discrepancy in the submitted information can be corrected during this period. However, no edit will be allowed after May 5.

UPCATET 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to UPCATET’s official portal, upcatetexam.org

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘Latest Update @ UPCATET’ click on the ‘Click Here for New Registration’ link if you haven’t registered already.

Advertisement

Step 3: Create a login by entering details like name, email, mobile number, and other information.

Step 4: If you have already created a login on the UPCATET’s portal, click on the UPCATET 2022 application link

Step 5: You will be directed to a new screen asking for your login credentials

Step 6: Log in to your account.

Step 7: Fill in the UPCATET 2022 form and attach the soft copies of your documents in the prescribed format.

Step 8: Pay the application fee online and submit.

Step 9: Save the confirmation link or take a printout of it for future reference.

UPCATET 2022: Fee

Candidates, while applying for UPCATET 2022, will be required to give a registration fee of Rs 1250. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST categories have been given a discount of Rs 200 in the registration fee.

UPCATET 2022: Important Dates

— Admit card - June 1

— Exam Dates - June 16 and 17

— Result - June 30

— Counseling - July 3

UPCATET 2022: Exam Pattern

For undergraduate and postgraduate courses, students will be given 200 multiple-choice questions to be solved in three hours. While the syllabus for undergraduate entrance is based on class 12 level education including general studies, physics, chemistry, mathematics, Biology till class 12. The postgraduate level entrance exam will consider undergraduate level education.

UPCATET is organized every year by one of the State Agricultural Universities on a rotation basis for admission in UG, PG, and PhD courses in agriculture.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.