CHANGE LANGUAGE
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read
UPCATET Results 2020 Announced at upcatet.org, Direct Link Here
Those who have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agricultural and Technology Entrance Examination this year can check their scores on the official website at upcatet.org.
Representative Image
The Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, based in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has announced the UPCATET Result 2020. Those who have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agricultural and Technology Entrance Examination this year can check their scores on the official website at upcatet.org.
The entrance exam was held from August 18 to 19 this year through online mode due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Candidates, who have successfully cleared the exam, are advised to download their merit list as it will be required at the time of counselling.
Click on the the direct link here to check UPCATET 2020 results.
How to check UPCATET Results 2020 -
- Step 1: Visit at upcatet.org
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “Download Results”
- Step 3: A new page page will appear on the display screen
- Step 4: Enter your credentials and login
- Step 5: The UPCATET 2020 results will appear. Download it for future reference
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mr Beast Just Gave Away One Million Subscribers to a Fan on YouTube. Really
- JioFiber Effect: Are New Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Plans On The Way?
- Covid-19: Australian Cricketer Suspended by Team for Application of Sanitizer on Ball
- Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 to Start Soon, First Look Revealed
- Smart Bathrooms And Lights Were Already Popular But COVID Has Accelerated Growth: Jaquar Group