UPCATET Results 2020 Announced at upcatet.org, Direct Link Here

The Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, based in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has announced the UPCATET Result 2020. Those who have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agricultural and Technology Entrance Examination this year can check their scores on the official website at upcatet.org.

The entrance exam was held from August 18 to 19 this year through online mode due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Candidates, who have successfully cleared the exam, are advised to download their merit list as it will be required at the time of counselling.

Click on the the direct link here to check UPCATET 2020 results.

How to check UPCATET Results 2020 -