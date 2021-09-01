UPCET 2021 Admit Card Released, Exam Scheduled Revised

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 admit cards. Candidates who have registered to appear for the entrance exam can download the same from the official website at upcet.nta.nic.in. NTA has also revised the exam schedule. The entrance exam will be held on September 5 and 6 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The exam will be held in three shifts — 8 am to 10 am, 12 pm to 2 pm, and 4 pm to 6 pm. On September 5, the MBA exam will be held in the first shift, followed by BDes and MSc and MCA and MTech in the third shift.

On September 6, in the first shift, the BTech (second year for diploma holders in engineering), BPharm (second year for diploma holders in pharmacy), MCA (integrated) exams will be held. The BHMCT, BFA, BFAD, BVoc, MBA (Integrated), and BBA will be conducted in the second shift and in the last shift, the BPharm, BTech (BT), BTech (AG), BTech (second year for BSc graduates) will be held.

“Candidates can download their admit cards from the said website using their application form number and date of birth and read the instructions contained therein carefully," the NTA said in its official notice.

UPCET 2021: Steps to download admit card

Step 1. Go to the official website of NTA UPCET

Step 2. Click on the admit card ink on the homepage

Step 3. Enter required credentials such as your birth date and application number

Step 4. Download the admit card. Save. Take a printout as you will need it at the time of the exam.

UPCET 2021: What to check in admit card?

“Candidates are advised to check thoroughly the course/s applied, paper/s in which they are required to appear, details of the exam centre and the date and shift/s of the exam in which they are required to appear carefully," the NTA said.

UPCET is conducted for admissions to the UG programmes offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur, and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur.

AKTU had earlier released the counselling schedule for UPCET 2021. As per the tentative schedule, the counselling registration will begin on September 16 and continue till September 22, while the document verification will be held between September 17 and 23.

