UPCET 2021: AKTU Asks OBC Candidates to Fill Separate Form for Counselling

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow has released an important notice for candidates belonging to Other Backward Class (OBC) participating in Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 counselling. The varsity instructed the candidates to fill in the affidavit form attached with the notice and upload it to the website. Candidates will be required to submit the self-attested copy of an affidavit to the official portal at aktu.ac.in.

The candidates will have to download and take a printout of the form from the official website. After filling in the required details, they will have to scan the application form and submit the same on the official portal.

The UPCET counselling has already been started and the students who have passed the exam can complete the choice filling and choice locking by October 6. The AKTU will release the seat allotment list for UPCET 2021 first-round counselling on October 7.

Registered candidates will be able to access their UPCET 2021 seat allotment list by using their roll number and password. Students allotted seats in the first round counselling will be further required to freeze or float the option. Those willing to freeze the allotted seat will have to pay the seat confirmation fees between October 8 and October 9. Once the online counselling process is done, the students will have to physically report to the allotted institute from October 8 to October 10 in order to complete the further admission process.

UPCET is a state level entrance test conducted to offer admission to BTech, MTech (Integrated), BTech (AG), BDes, BPharm, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, BVoc, MBA (Integrated), MBA, MCA (Integrated), BTech, BPharm (Lateral Entry) courses. The UPCET 2021 counselling will be conducted for up to five rounds.

Admission to the above courses are being offered by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur, and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur through UPCET 2021.

