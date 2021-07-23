UPCET 2021 Application Edit Window Closes Today, Here's How to Make

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the application form correction process for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021. Those aspirants who had submitted the forms till July 15 will now be able to make corrections if any, by July 23.

For doing the edits, students will have to visit the official UPCET website. No fee is being charged for making corrections in the already submitted UPCET 2021 forms. The correction window will be live between July 20 and July 23.

All aspirants must note that the corrections need to be made online on the website. No corrections will be accepted through letters or emails or any other mode. If a candidate has accidentally attached a wrong document in the form then he or she can rectify that too. Till now the exam date of UPCET 2021 has not been announced by the agency.

This exam is conducted for admission in various courses that are being offered by Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) Kanpur, among others.

Those candidates who qualify for the written round of the exam will then be called for the seat allocation round. The allocation of the seats will be done on the basis of rank in the written exam round. Until last year this state-level exam was organised by Abdul Kalam Technical University.

Those aspirants who have any confusion regarding the exam or the correction process can contact NTA’s help desk at 011 4075 9000. The students also have the option of seeking clarification through email. All they need to do is write to NTA at upcet@nta.ac.in.

