UPCET 2021 Counselling Postponed, New Dates Soon

The Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 counselling process has postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU notified the same via social media platform, Twitter. The admission process was scheduled to begin today, September 16. The new dates will be notified soon at upcet.nta.nic.in.

“Important notice regarding the postponement of the proposed date of counseling held in the university due to unavoidable reasons," AKTU tweeted.

As per the earlier schedule, the UPCET 2021 counselling registration was to be conducted from September 16 to 22 and the verification of documents was to be held from September 17 to 23. The seat allotment list for Round 1 was to be released on September 25.

The exams will be held in three shifts on September 5 and 6 in the online mode. The exam was initially scheduled to be held in June but later deferred.

The counselling process is usually held in five rounds by AKTU for admissions to the undergraduate (UG) programmes offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur, and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur.

