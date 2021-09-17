UPCET 2021 Provisional Answer Key: Last Day to Raise Objection Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the provisional answer key for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 on its official website upcet.nta.nic.in. Those who appeared for the exam on September 5 and 6 can check the provisional answer keys, and their responses by using their registered login details.

In case candidates spot any error in the answer keys or find any discrepancy can raise objections online by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Applicants must note that the UPCET 2021 provisional answer key will be available on the official portal till September 17.

UPCET 2021 Answer Key: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the UPCET 2021 official website: upcet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says UPCET 2021 Answer Key Challenge UG/ UPCET 2021 Answer Key Challenge PG

Step 3: A fresh web page will open where the candidates will be required to click on the options available — “Through application number and password/Through application number and date of birth”

Step 4: Enter the required details and submit

Step 5: UPCET 2021 provisional answer key will be displayed. Go through it and match your responses

Step 6: In case of any discrepancy or objections, click on “Raise objection/challenge answer key” tab

Step 7: Mark your objection, upload the valid documents in support of your objections and pay the processing fee

Step 8: Download a copy of the same for future reference

All the objections and queries will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts and the answer key will be revised accordingly. The decision made by the expert panel will be deemed to be final and no further request will be entertained in this regard. In case of any doubt, candidates can write to upcet@nta.nic.in or can call the NTA helpline number-011 4075 9000.

