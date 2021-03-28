UPCET 2021 Registrations Begin; Exam On May 16

From this year on, the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It has been renamed as Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET). The online application process has already begun for the entrance exam at the new official website upcet.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply is April 25.

Students can apply for admission to the first-year undergraduate and postgraduate programmes and lateral entry to second year UG programmes to professional courses at government, government-aided institutions, and private-unaided institutions affiliated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) and other state universities based in Uttar Pradesh via the exam. UPCET 2021 is scheduled to be held on May 16.

UPCET will be held at 57 centres across India as a computer-based test. The question paper will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. The question papers of undergraduate courses and MBA (integrated) and MCA (integrated) courses will be bi-lingual in nature- English and Hindi. However, the question papers for postgraduate level exams will be in English only.

Step 1: Go to the official website, upcet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated registration link

Step 3: On the next window, insert the personal details including names, contact numbers

Step 4: Login with the system-generated registration ID

Step 5: Fill the UPCET 2021 application form

Step 6: Submit details including educational qualification

Step 7: Upload the requisite documents

Step 8: Pay the application fee in online mode using Debit Card, Credit Card, GPay

Step 9: Submit the application form and take its print out for future reference

Those who clear UPCET undergraduate programmes including BPharma, BHMCT, BDes, BVoc, BFA, BFAD. While at postgraduate level, students can get admission to five-year integrated MCA, five-year integrated MBA, BBA, BPharm. The postgraduate programmes MCA, MSc (maths), MSc (physics), MSc (chemistry) and via lateral entry BTech for diploma holders, BTech for BSc graduates, BPharm.