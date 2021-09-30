UPCET Result 2021 Declared at upcet.nta.nic.in, Know Whats' Next

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) - the entrance exam for admission to various courses in UP-based universities and colleges. Students who took the exam can check their results at upcet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Those who clear UPCET will be eligible to seek admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur, and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur. The UG programmes include BPharma, BHMCT, BDes, BVoc, BFA, BFAD, five-year integrated MCA, five-year integrated MBA, BBA, and BPharm.

UPCET 2021: How to Check Score

Step 1: Visit the official website, upcet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

To seek admission, candidates need to prepare for counselling rounds. The admissions will be granted based on merit. Every college has a different admission process.

Based on performance of the candidates in UPCET 2021, separate merit lists will be prepared for each course. Merit List will be prepared by NTA, as per the criteria specified and handed over to AKTU or MMMUT. The validity of the result of UPCET 2021 will be only for the current admission year 2021-22 academic year and cannot be carried forward. There is no provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of the answer sheets. The records of UPCET 2021 would be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of results.

Till 2020, the entrance exams earlier known as Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) and Malaviya Entrance Test (MET) were held in paper pen mode for admission to various courses including BTech, BBA, BArch, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, BVoc, BPharm, BDes, MBA, MCA, MBA (Integrated), MTech, MTech (Integrated), M.Sc. and Lateral entry to BTech, BPharm

