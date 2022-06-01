UPES Dehradun, KPMG India to Launch MBA in Strategy and Consulting

UPES Dehradun and KPMG in India has collaborated to launch an MBA programme in strategy and consulting. It is aimed at developing industry relevant skills among future professionals in a dynamically changing business world, the varsity said. The hands-on programmes will provide industry exposure to students, equip them with knowledge, skills and techniques required to kick start a career in management, the official notice read.

Students enrolled in this programme will have access to KPMG subject matter experts through face-to-face and virtual lectures. Experts from KPMG in India will teach select modules and will provide case studies and mentored projects for students to work on real world problems and gain practical experience. Students will be mentored by KPMG in India practitioners. Upon completion of the programme, students will receive an MBA degree from UPES along with a certificate from KPMG in India.

According to UPES, there is a rising demand for management and strategy consultants. “This industry has been consistently growing at a CAGR of 15-20 per cent over the past decade and consulting firms witnessed double digit growth even during the COVID-19 pandemic phase,” the varsity said. Admissions for all MBA programme are currently open at the UPES School of Business.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Sunil Rai, Vice Chancellor, UPES said, “Multi-faceted disruption is pushing businesses to re-think their sustenance and growth strategy for which they require expert professionals who can help them navigate unprecedented scenarios. We are proud to be the first University to offer an MBA program in Strategy and Consulting, that too in partnership with KPMG, which will definitely provide our students an edge. Besides co-creating and co-delivering this program, KPMG will also work with us on the ‘train the trainer’ model that will immensely benefit our faculty members.”

Narayanan Ramaswamy, National Leader, Education and Skill Development, KPMG in India said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with UPES to jointly deliver two MBA programmes. These programmes are aimed at developing industry relevant skills among future professionals in a dynamically changing business world. These hands-on programmes, many courses of which will be delivered by our own professionals, will provide industry exposure to students, equipping them with knowledge, skills and techniques required to kick start a career in management in their area of interest.”

