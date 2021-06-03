UPES Launches Scholarships for Children of COVID Warriors, Orphaned by Coronavirus

The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) has announced scholarships for the children of Covid-19 frontline workers and those who have lost their parents due to the virus. Under the ambit of ‘COVID frontline workers’, the university will include doctors, nurses, employees of municipal bodies, military, para-military, police force among others.

The scholarship program is applicable to both existing and new students. The scholarship called ‘We Care’ will entail a 20 per cent waiver on the tuition fee per year for children of Covid frontline workers. It will also include a 100 per cent waiver on an all-inclusive fee that will be provided to the students, who have lost a parent to Covid-19.

For the new students, the scholarship applies for the first-year tuition fee while for the existing students it applies for the one-year course, which they are currently studying.

On the ‘We Care’ scholarships, Dr Sunil Rai, Vice Chancellor, UPES said that it is started last year, the ‘We Care; initiative is aimed at the physical, mental, emotional and financial well-being of our students. “Through this scholarship program we wish to provide financial support to the students for their uninterrupted learning. Besides this, we have also provided them and their family members access to trained counsellors 24X7 to take care of their mental health,” he said.

