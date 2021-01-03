UPES MBA Admission 2021: All You Need to Know About Eligibility Criteria and Selection

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun has started the registration process for its full time MBA programme for the academic session 2021. All those candidates who wish to enrol in MBA admission 2021 can fill the UPES MBA application form 2021 in both online and offline mode. The application forms are available at the official website upes.ac.in.

Students will be required to pay Rs 1,850 as registration fee while submitting the application form for the two years full-time MBA admission of UPES 2021.

For the MBA programme, UPES admission 2021 takes into account the scores of the national level entrance examination. The university offers admission to students who meet the required cut-off of CMAT/MAT/ CAT/ GMAT/NMAT/XAT/ or UPES Management Entrance Tests.

MBA Admission Criteria

Students can secure a seat in the MBA programme through UPES Management Entrance Test (UPESMET). In addition to this, students who meet the required cut-off in the national level test are invited for group discussion and interview rounds. Based on candidates’ overall performance, a final list of selected candidates is released by the university.

MBA Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for MBA admission must fulfil the following eligibility criteria set by the university:

MBA General:

(a) Candidates must have secured at least 50 per cent marks at Higher and Senior Secondary level (Class 10 and Class 12)

(b) Engineering/BSc (PCM) graduates need at least 50 per cent marks from a recognised university

For admission to MBA in Power Management, candidates must have graduated in Economics/Commerce/ Mathematics/CA/ ICWA/ Statistics/ Engineering/ Chemistry/ Physics.

MBA in HR/ Marketing Management/ Finance Management/ Operations Management/ Digital Business programme requires a candidate to have a mandatory course in computers in their undergraduate degree.

For an MBA in Oil and Gas Management, candidates should either have a bachelor’s degree in Physics/ Chemistry or Mathematics or they must be a BTech graduate.