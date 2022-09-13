UPES, NSE Academy Partner to Train BBA, MBA Students in Investing, Trading Under NSE SMART FinLab

UPES School of Business has signed MoU with NSE Academy Limited (NAL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to launch NSE SMART Fin Lab and develop learning opportunities in the space of finance and technology. Under this partnership, students studying finance under the UPES MBA, and BBA programmes will have the opportunity to learn about investing and trading strategies through NSE SMART Fin lab.

As per the institutes, the NSE SMART Fin Lab will reproduce features of a live equity, derivative, currency derivatives market on trading terminals for students to practice and learn trading securities without financial risk. There will also be several short-term and long-term programs customised for students seeking to build good understanding and develop capabilities in the financial and technology sector.

Topics that will be offered through these programmes include financial technology, block chain management, data science, analytics for finance, machine learning, python for finance, business analytics, finance for non-finance, statistics for finance, financial valuation and modelling, and other relevant subjects of BFSI and related technology sector. All these programmes will be delivered in offline mode.

Speaking on the occasion, UPES School of Business, Director, Rahul Nainwal said, “We have collaborated with NSE Academy with the objective of providing our students the skills required in the finance and trading industry.”

The curriculum at UPES School of Business focuses on new technologies which are rapidly transforming the nature of business, consumer experiences, and dynamics between the stakeholders. School of Business prepares students to adapt to disruption and rapidly changing workplaces.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhilash Misra, Chief Executive officer, NSE Academy Ltd., congratulated UPES Dehradun. He encouraged the students of the institution to take active participation in the capital markets, both in terms of investing and pursuing careers. He said, “Our collaboration with UPES Dehradun will add to NSE Academy’s integral role in developing competitive skillsets for students.”

