UPES to Offer Free Education to 2000 Meritorious Students

UPES Dehradun has announced a scholarship based on merit, applicable for all the students appearing for entrance exams. Close to 2000 scholarships will be awarded for the academic year 2022-23, more than 50 per cent of which is reserved for girls.

The scholarship will be awarded in the range of 20 to 100 per cent on tuition fees to the top 10 per cent of students who will score the highest in UPES entrance exams. The scholarship will be renewed in the subsequent semesters upon meeting the eligibility requirements.

“This is the third year of UPES girl scholarships under its ‘Shakti’ initiative that aims to promote higher education amongst girls and encourage them to progress from classrooms to boardrooms. In just three years, from 2020 to 2022, UPES has offered and announced more than 5000 girl scholarships. The university received an overwhelming response from female students and their families belonging to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand in the last two years," said the institute.

Apart from the merit scholarship, UPES is also offering an additional domicile scholarship of 33 per cent to all the students who are residents of Uttarakhand.

UPES is a multi-disciplinary university and offers industry-aligned undergraduate and post-graduate programs through its eight schools- School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences, School of Modern Media, and School of Liberal Studies.

