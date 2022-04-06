UpGrad Launches 3-month Data Science Bootcamp, Freshers Can Apply

UpGrad KnowledgeHut has launched its first-ever ‘Data Science Bootcamp’. Applications are invited from individuals including freshers with a bachelor’s degree, or from the statistics, economics, business administration and advertising streams. The three-month bootcamp will be conducted in a blended format and will include self-paced content, as well as live sessions.

“The three-month Data Science Bootcamp will be blended in nature where the candidates will get the benefits of using the self-paced content as well as the live sessions conducted by instructors. It is designed with an aim to make candidates industry ready by gaining real-world experiences and building a portfolio of projects through the course of training," reads the official press release by the Bangalore-based technology skilling provider.

Commenting on the launch of Data Science Bootcamp, Subramanyam Reddy, CEO and founder, upGrad KnowledgeHut said, “Data Science is an immense pool of multiple data operations that play a major role today in analysing, processing, and then interpreting the results to create actionable plans for companies and other organizations. Building a customised Data Science Bootcamp as per the current industry requirements is one of our ways to provide a holistic learning experience and we look forward to creating an agile workforce of data scientists.”

Upgrad claims that globally, companies have realised that data is their biggest asset as it enables them to make informed decisions around growth, optimization. Furthermore, recruitment firm Michael Page India’s The Humans of Data Science’ report revealed that data science will create roughly 11.5 million jobs by 2026. The LinkedIn’s Emerging Jobs Report ranked data science as the fastest growing segment and has witnessed a growth of over 650 percent since 2012 and slated to grow to 230.80 billion dollars by 2026, it says.

