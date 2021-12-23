upGrad Launches Full-Stack Developer Programme, Students to Pay After Getting 'Dream Job'

upGrad’s KnowledgeHut launched an outcome-based three to six months Full-Stack Developer (FSD) programme to equip learners to pursue careers in software development. The course comes with a ‘pay-later’ option in which students can pay for the course after getting their ‘dream job’.

Successful learners pay absolutely nothing until they get placed successfully in a job that pays a minimum of Rs 5 lakh per annum. If the learner does not get placed within a 12-month period of completing the course, then the fee is waived off, claimed the edtech company.

Learners will have the flexibility to choose a course based on their schedule. They can either take the course on weekdays or weekends. Defer paying any fee for the duration of the programme. Learners only have to pay a percentage of their post-bootcamp income on a monthly basis, once they get a job. The ’Study Now, Pay Later’ programme is immediately available to learners enrolling in its December 2021 cohorts.

Candidates must have cleared class 12 to be able to enrol for the programme. Apart from financial constraints, the programme is also designed to overcome the hurdle of access, especially in regional parts of the country, said upGrad.

There are several courses in the programme that provides training, career planning, coaching, and interview preparation. “With the conviction that anybody can code, KnowledgeHut’s Full-Stack Development Bootcamp is a 3–6-months high-intensity course that offers learners the opportunity to become successful software developers by understanding the most in-demand coding languages to kick-start their career at no upfront fee," it added.

“The demand for high-end technology skills is growing at a phenomenal rate. With this programme, our aim is to overcome challenges like access to quality, career-focused training as well as social and financial barriers being faced by many across the country,” said, Subramanyam Reddy, CEO & Founder, upGrad KnowledgeHut.

“Through this offering, we aim to unearth the hidden gems among the learner community and give them the platform that they need to succeed and become partners in their success. I am confident that this new ‘Study Now, Pay Later’ programme will have a significant impact and is in line with the honourable Prime Minister’s vision of making India the skilling capital of the world,” Reddy added.

