UpGrad Offers 'Job-Guarantee' Skill Courses With Average Salary of Rs 10 Lakh

A Bangalore-based short duration skilling provider, UpGrad KnowledgeHut has announced a job-guarantee programmes for skill seekers. With the help of the program freshers are expected to get a job with an average starting salary of Rs 10 lakhs per year, claimed the skill provider company. UpGrad KnowledgeHut is set to roll its job guarantee program with its flagship Full Stack Development (FSD) bootcamp.

“The new scheme is currently available for FSD course and will soon include Data Science and the remaining 300 courses in the coming months. The new scheme has also been designed taking cognizance of the world’s workforce returning to work post the Covid-19 pandemic,” the company said in its press release.

It informed that as part of the new scheme, upGrad KnowledgeHut will help participants with various aspects of the job hunt towards enabling them to get their dream job. This includes interview preparation, CV & LinkedIn profile building, soft skill training and mock assessments. KnowledgeHut will also ensure that learners get the maximum possible starting salary or salary hike.

Commenting on the launch of job-guaranteed programs, Subramanyam Reddy, CEO and Founder, upGrad KnowledgeHut said, “The global workplace has seen significant change over the last couple of years. While this has further fueled the demand for upskilled professionals across the globe, it has also brought in a significant amount of job insecurity. Keeping this in mind, we have developed this job-guarantee scheme. Not only does it equip our learners with expertise in next-generation skills, it also provides much-needed assurance. We have developed a significant experience and expertise in the last decade of working in this industry and it is only natural for us to leverage it in the best possible way to help our learners make the most of it. We are confident that this scheme will go a long way in helping those who need it the most.”

