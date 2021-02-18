UPHESC Notifies Over 2000 Vacancies for Post of Assistant Professor, Application Process to Start from February 25

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) has notified the recruitment of 2003 Assistant Professor at various government-aided institutions across the state. The commission has announced the UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 though a short notice on its official website http://site.uphesc.org. As per the official notification, the application process for the UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 will commence from February 25 and will close on March 26. The UPHESC will release the detailed information including Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria, application process, reservation criteria, details of vacancies, important dates and selection process on February 25. Interested ones are requested to keep visiting the official website to stay updated.

UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Release of official notification: February 25

Commencement of registration process: February 25

Closing of the registration process: March 26

Last date to pay application fee: March 26

Last date to submit application form: March 27

Tentative dates for the commencement of written exam: May 26 onwards

UPHESC Assistant Professor Vacancy Details 2021

As per the official notification, UPHESC will be conducting the assistant professor recruitment for a total of 48 subjects. 2002 vacancies are notified for 47 subjects and one post is for Geology. Click on the link to read the official notification,

Direct Link

UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 written exam. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted in 4 phases from May 26 onwards at various centres across the state. The details regarding the same will be intimated soon on the official website.

UPHESC Assistant Professor 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Aspirants should have completed their masters in the respective subject with a minimum of 55% marks. It is also mandatory to qualify NET/ SET/SLAT to be eligible for the recruitment. The upper age limit for the unreserved category is 62 years, while the reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per the state government norms.