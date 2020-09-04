UPJEE 2020 Admit Card Expected to be Released Soon at jeecup.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is expected to release the admit card for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) today. The UPJEE 2020 Admit Card will be released by the board on its official website at jeecup.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download their admit card be entering their registration id and password along with the security key. The entrance examination is scheduled from September 12.

In order to ease the process, the board will also release a direct link from where aspiring candidates can download the UPJEE Admit Card 2020. After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to check all the detailed mentioned in it. An admit card carries information like name of the candidate, date of birth, name of the examination, name of the examination centre, centre code, examination timings. Candidates should read all the instructions carefully and reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the given time.

According to the official notification, “the admit card can be downloaded before eight days from the entrance examination”.

UPJEE 2020: How to download the admit card -

Step 1: On your preferred search engine, type the name of the website

Step 2: Once the homepage opens, click on the active link for UPJEE Admit Card 2020

Step 3: Enter the asked details and click on submit button

Step 4: Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are requested to download the admit card and keep a printout of the same as they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without an admit card. Please note that candidates will have to carry a valid id proof to the examination hall.

The examination will be conducted in English and Hindi languages. Candidates can choose their medium accordingly. A total of 1010 objective type questions will be asked by the examination body. The examination will be of three hours duration.

The UPJEE Group A, E1, and E2 papers will be organised in an offline mode only. For Groups B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, and K8, the examination will be held in a computer-based format.