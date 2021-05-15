UPJEE 2021 Application Process Ends Today, Apply Soon

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will close the application process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021 by today, May 15. UPJEE is the entrance exam for admission to polytechnic courses in Uttar Pradesh. Eligible students who wish to get admission in the polytechnic institutions and have not applied yet can complete their registration within the stipulated time by visiting the official website. The council had extended the last date for application from April 30 to May 15.

UPJEE 2021 will be held in online mode from June 15 to 20 in selected districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates seeking admissions into all state, aided, and private sector polytechnic institutions affiliated to the Council of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh, must have completed Class 10 with a minimum of 35 per cent marks to apply for UPJEE.

UPJEE 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Open and browser and visit the official website of JEECUP

Step 2: On the home page, click on the application form of that group in which you want to apply

Step 3: Fill the details in the application form and upload documents in the prescribed format and size

Step 4 After reviewing all the details in the application and registration form, pay the application fee in online mode

Step 5: Submit the application form. You can download the application form and take a printout for future use

Candidates need to remember that an individual is allowed to apply a maximum in three groups - only one application form in Group - A while an application in Group E1 or E2 and one application in the rest of the groups. The candidature will be rejected by the council in case of more than one application in any allowed group.

After registering for JEECUP 2021, candidates will be able to download the admit card on June 5 (tentatively). The exam will be held from June 15 to 20 in selected districts and the result of the entrance examination is expected to be declared within 10 days of the examination.

