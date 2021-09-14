UPJEE 2021 Counselling Begins, Check Schedule

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021 counselling has begun today, September 13. Candidates who have cleared the examination can begin with the registration and payment of fees. The first round of counselling, which is only for candidates of UP, will continue till September 16.

The first round of choice filling and locking can be done between September 15 and 16 and the seat allotment result will be announced on September 17. The online freezing of choice selection and document verification will be on September 18 and 19 up to 5 pm at the district help centres. A security fee of Rs 3000 needs to be deposited through the online mode.

There will also be two rounds of seat allotment. The second round will begin on September 20 and the third on September 25. The entire counselling will be completed by September 30. Classes for the new academic session will start from October 1.

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) had announced the UPJEE 2021 result on September 13. It can be checked at the official website jeecup.nic.in using the candidate’s roll number, date of birth, and password. The answer key was released on September 7.

The UPJEE 2021 was conducted from August 31 to September 4 in online mode. The candidates who successfully completed the counselling round will get admission in all the aided and private polytechnic institutions, affiliated with Technical Education Council, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

